Lascuña ready for Pinewoods return

“I’m good now, ready for Pinewoods,” Lascuña said in Filipino.

Despite stepping away from competition, Lascuña made sure not to lose momentum, continuing light training sessions at Manila Southwoods to stay sharp while allowing his body time to recover.

Now entering the P2.5-million tournament, the third leg of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour, the winningest player in circuit history knows another difficult test awaits against both the country’s rising young stars and a tough international field.

Still, Lascuña believes Pinewoods’ demanding layout could work in his favor. Unlike courses that heavily reward power and distance, the Baguio track requires precision, patience, and smart decision-making — areas where the veteran has built his reputation over a career that has produced more than 50 victories.

“Pinewoods suits me quite well. It doesn’t demand too much power, but strategy. Ball control and course management are absolute requirements,” he said.

His biggest concern, however, remains the course’s physically demanding terrain.

“The up-and-down terrain is what I see as a bit of a problem. The younger players definitely have the advantage on that kind of layout,” Lascuña admitted.

Despite that, confidence remains high after his near-win at Caliraya, proof that experience and mental toughness can still offset any physical disadvantage.

Running alongside the men’s tournament is the P1-million Ladies PGT event, with Harmie Constantino eyeing back-to-back victories after ending a lengthy title drought with a dominant win at Caliraya Springs.