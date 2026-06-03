Kim Chiu marks 20 years in showbiz with heartfelt reflection

In an Instagram post shared on 3 June, Chiu looked back on her childhood and recalled how her mother nurtured her faith through regular visits to church.

“As I sit here and look back, I can’t help but remember being that young girl from Cebu. Every Sunday, my mom would bring me to church—either at the Sto. Niño Church or Our Lady of Mount Carmel,” she wrote.

Chiu said her mother taught her to bring her hopes and dreams to God through prayer.

“Istoryaa ang Ginoo. Ingna Siya unsa imong ganahan,” her mother would often tell her.

The actress recalled praying for good grades, financial support for her education, a family home and the ability to help her loved ones. Looking back, she said many of those once-distant dreams have since become reality.

“Back then, some of those prayers felt impossible. And yet, years later, here I am. Living the life I once prayed so hard for,” she wrote.

Chiu also expressed gratitude to her fans, ABS-CBN, brand partners and supporters who have stood by her throughout her career.

“To my solid supporters who have loved and supported me unconditionally for two decades—thank you. To my ABS-CBN family, thank you for being my home for the last 20 years,” she said.

She ended her message by thanking God for what she described as answered prayers, life's blessings and opportunities that helped shape her journey over the past two decades.