Grade 10 student stabs Grade 9 student in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental

Witnesses said tensions between the suspect's group and the victim began after a commotion at a public restroom. Prior to the stabbing, the victim reportedly informed his class adviser that he had received threats.

In response, the adviser instructed the student not to leave the school premises while efforts were made to contact his parents or guardians. However, the student allegedly ignored the instruction and left the campus.

The school principal confirmed that the victim is enrolled at the school but clarified that the stabbing did not occur within school grounds.

Following the incident, the school implemented measures to enhance student safety, including class debriefing sessions on safety, awareness, and student well-being, as well as strengthened campus security and revised safety protocols.

Police are continuing their investigation and are working to locate and apprehend the suspect.