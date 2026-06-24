Grade 10 student stabs Grade 9 student in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental

A Grade 10 student allegedly stabbed a Grade 9 student outside Julio Ledesma National High School in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, on 23 June.
According to the San Carlos City Police Station, both students are 17 years old. The victim sustained a stab wound to the lower part of his torso.
The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently recuperating.
Witnesses said tensions between the suspect's group and the victim began after a commotion at a public restroom. Prior to the stabbing, the victim reportedly informed his class adviser that he had received threats.
In response, the adviser instructed the student not to leave the school premises while efforts were made to contact his parents or guardians. However, the student allegedly ignored the instruction and left the campus.
The school principal confirmed that the victim is enrolled at the school but clarified that the stabbing did not occur within school grounds.
Following the incident, the school implemented measures to enhance student safety, including class debriefing sessions on safety, awareness, and student well-being, as well as strengthened campus security and revised safety protocols.
Police are continuing their investigation and are working to locate and apprehend the suspect.