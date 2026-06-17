Boosted school security pushed after school stabbing incident

Police said a 14-year-old female eighth grade student entered a fifth grade classroom and attacked the younger pupils with a kitchen knife. The victims sustained severe wounds but are in stable condition.

Investigators are looking into how the weapon passed through security undetected and whether bullying was a factor. Teachers were reportedly attending a meeting at the time, leaving the classroom temporarily unattended.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered a full investigation and instructed local police units to immediately increase visibility and patrols around school zones.

“Violence inside educational institutions is unacceptable, and we will work closely with school authorities and local government officials to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” Nartatez said.

The 14-year-old suspect was turned over to local social welfare officials for medical and psychological evaluation.

Meantime, the Department of Education said it is closely coordinating with school officials to ensure the injured learners receive necessary assistance and psychological interventions.

It also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the minors involved and refrain from spreading unverified information.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, which argued the attack exposes long-standing gaps in school staffing and student supervision.