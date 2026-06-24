Gov’t sets record P1.12-trillion borrowing plan for Q3

The national government is set to borrow a record P1.12 trillion from the domestic market in the third quarter of 2026 as it ramps up funding for its budget deficit, debt repayments, and priority spending programs.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said the borrowing program consists of P245 billion in short-term Treasury bills and P875 billion in Treasury bonds, making it the largest quarterly domestic financing program on record.

The Treasury plans to auction P25 billion in Treasury bills each week, split among the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day tenors. It will also offer P35 billion in Treasury bonds weekly across various maturities, with an additional P35 billion in reissued securities scheduled every month.