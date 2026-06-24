BDO highlights savings, investment opportunities for OFWs

Held as part of the Migrant Workers' Day celebration, the expo brought together government agencies, private institutions and other organizations that provide livelihood, financial and business opportunities for OFWs.

BDO said more migrant workers are exploring ways to save, invest and establish sustainable sources of income as they prepare for eventual reintegration into the country.

"We want to help OFWs make the most of every remittance—not only to support their families today, but also to build lasting opportunities for the future," said Genie Gloria, BDO senior vice president and head of remittance.

The bank highlighted the importance of financial planning, encouraging OFWs to maximize their earnings through savings, investments and entrepreneurship opportunities that can provide long-term financial security.

The OFW Kabuhayan Expo serves as a platform for migrant workers to access information, products and services that can help them achieve financial stability and prepare for their return to the Philippines.