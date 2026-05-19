BDO, Mastercard mark 20 years propping OFW remittances

BDO Unibank and Mastercard are marking 20 years of collaboration focused on helping overseas Filipinos send money home faster and access financial services more easily.
The two firms said their partnership has already reached more than four million Filipinos abroad through remittance and payment services, combining BDO’s remittance network with Mastercard’s global payments infrastructure.
20-year collaboration
“For the last 20 years, the collaboration between BDO and Mastercard has helped serve overseas Filipinos — over four million of them — and we look forward to the next 20 years of working with BDO,” said Jason Crasto, country manager for the Philippines at Mastercard.
‘The partnership also extends to everyday banking, with millions of BDO ATM cards carrying the Mastercard logo used locally and overseas for remittances, purchases and other transactions.
Shared commitment to serve
“At the heart of our 20-year collaboration with Mastercard is a shared commitment to serve our kabayans,” said Genie Gloria, senior vice president and head of remittance at BDO.
Both companies said they are working on new digital payment solutions aimed at improving security, convenience and accessibility for Filipinos handling cross-border transactions, with more innovations expected to roll out in 2026.