Aurora drowning tragedy raps loom

Remulla added that criminal charges could be filed before the DoJ as early as Friday.

“Our investigation into what happened in Aurora is only two days away. All that remains are a few former players and the Ateneo management. Our investigation is almost finished; it is pretty conclusive. On Friday, we will submit it to the DoJ for the filing of the case,” Remulla told Camp Crame reporters in an interview.

Remulla also said that over a thousand pages of testimony from various resource persons were documented and that the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) has already reached a conclusion in the case.

Probe extensive

“We interviewed almost a hundred people. Maybe 1,200 pages of testimony from those who were there and we are almost complete,” he said.

“The CIDG is already conclusive and very confident in the case buildup and you will see,” the interior secretary added.

The PNP-CIDG earlier disclosed that it was seeking statements from officials of MVP Sports Foundation, which has been identified as a key supporter of the Ateneo men’s basketball program.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said a case will likely be filed with the Department of Justice for final review before charges are readied and the persons involved are identified.

The CIDG is taking the lead in the investigation, and, based on the latest assessment, Nartatez said a case will be recommended against 10 to 11 members of the AdMU basketball team’s coaching staff.

“We have a case and it’s up to the prosecution to file a case. On the part of the PNP, we will forward or refer these records of investigation to the prosecution with the recommendations,” said Nartatez in a chance interview at Camp Crame.

What the PNP wants to establish is whether there was criminal liability, negligence, or a possible violation of the Anti-Hazing Law.

Nartatez said this was the reason for the invitation of as many resource persons — from former to active players, coaching staff and AdMU officials.

“Of course, the death is drowning, but we did not stop there. Our goal is to establish what really transpired, and that is the CIDG’s job. We seek the truth, and in seeking the truth, we gather facts,” Nartatez said.

Show-cause order issued

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), meanwhile, has ordered Ateneo de Manila University to explain why it should not face sanctions after allegedly failing to submit documents being sought in an investigation into the deaths of two student-athletes during a school-sanctioned activity in Aurora province.

In a statement, CHEd said it had directed Ateneo on 9 June to submit documents needed to establish the facts surrounding the incident and determine whether the university complied with existing regulations.

Among the records sought were an incident report, a certificate of compliance with CHEd Memorandum Order (CMO) No. 63, Series of 2017, and documents required under Article V of CMO No. 6, Series of 2026.