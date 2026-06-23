Ube eyed to trim $10B farm trade gap

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tasked us to develop more export winners that can raise farmers’ incomes and create greater value for the economy,” Tiu Laurel said. “With ube now enjoying global recognition, we see an opportunity to expand production, increase exports, and help reduce the country’s more than USD10-billion annual agricultural trade deficit.”

The distribution program benefited 900 farmers organized into more than 60 groups across the Visayas. Planting materials worth nearly P2.6 million were provided to communities in Bohol and Leyte, where government teams recently conducted field inspections and validation activities to assess utilization and gather feedback from beneficiaries.

The project marks the first large-scale distribution of ube planting materials undertaken by the BPI, reflecting growing confidence in the crop’s commercial potential.

Demand for ube has expanded rapidly in recent years as Filipino-inspired food products gain popularity overseas. Ube-flavored ice cream, pastries, beverages and desserts have become increasingly visible in markets across North America, Europe and parts of Asia, creating opportunities for local farmers and food manufacturers.

“As ube gains worldwide recognition, we must ensure Filipino farmers are positioned to take advantage of the opportunities it creates,” BPI Director Glenn Panganiban said. “This initiative helps provide the foundation for increased production, higher incomes, and a stronger domestic ube industry.”

Agriculture officials said increasing production is critical to ensuring a stable supply of raw materials for both domestic processors and export markets. They added that government support will extend beyond planting materials through technical assistance, training programs and other interventions aimed at improving yields and farm productivity.

With global demand continuing to rise, officials believe ube could become one of the country’s next major agricultural export products, helping strengthen rural incomes while reducing the Philippines’ dependence on imported agricultural goods.