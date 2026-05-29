Govt, private firm eye stronger ube supply chain

While global ube exports rose significantly to $3.06 million, domestic production has slipped continuously, dropping to roughly 12,483 metric tons.

This steep deficit has unexpectedly forced the Philippines—the cultural heartland of ube—to import raw purple yams from Vietnam just to meet domestic dessert and culinary demands.

To answer this dilemma, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Nueva Ecija Provincial Office held a meeting at the DARPO Conference Room on May 28, 2026.

The meeting aims to discuss potential partnerships and strengthen the ube supply chain in the province through collaboration with Forturo Foods Manufacturing and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The activity focused on exploring opportunities that will support local farmers, agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), cooperatives, and farmers’ organizations engaged in ube production and agribusiness development.

Representatives from the DTI Nueva Ecija, led by Chief Trade Industry Development Specialist Maria Odessa Manzano, Senior Specialist Dennis Suyayen, and staff members; the DAR Nueva Ecija, represented by Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Eden Ponio, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer I Engr. Anna Marie Guillermo, and officials; the Provincial Agricultural Office, represented by Marry Rose Bautista; and Forturo Foods Manufacturing, represented by Operating Manager Engr. John Benedict Abello, participated in the discussion.

During the meeting, Forturo Foods Manufacturing presented an overview of its company background, operational requirements, and market opportunities related to ube-based products. The discussion also highlighted the current supply situation in Nueva Ecija, including estimated harvest volumes, seasonal availability, and existing ube-producing farmer groups.

Participants also explored possible areas of collaboration such as contract growing arrangements, strengthening agricultural supply chains, and sustainable market linkage opportunities for local farmers and cooperatives.

Through this initiative, DAR Nueva Ecija reaffirmed its commitment to empowering agrarian reform beneficiaries and promoting sustainable rural development by connecting farmer organizations with institutional markets and private sector partners.