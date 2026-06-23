Ube eyed to trim $10-B farm trade gap

The project is being implemented with the Philippine Root Crop Research and Training Center (PhilRootcrops) under the Department of Agriculture’s High Value Crops Development Program.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government is prioritizing agricultural products with strong international demand that can generate h igher incomes for farmers while contributing to export growth.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tasked us to develop more export winners that can raise farmers’ incomes and create greater value for the economy,” Tiu Laurel said. “With ube now enjoying global recognition, we see an opportunity to expand production, increase exports, and help reduce the country’s more than $10-billion annual agricultural trade deficit.”

The distribution program benefited 900 farmers organized into more than 60 groups across the Visayas.