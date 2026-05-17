PNP-HPG arrests wanted carnapping suspect in Caloocan

Authorities said the operation was conducted at around 6:30 p.m. on 16 May in Barangay 80, Caloocan City, by personnel of the PHPT Benguet Tracker Team together with Regional Headquarters Intelligence personnel and members of the Caloocan City Police Station.

The suspect, a 31-year-old driver from Malabon City, was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued in connection with Criminal Case No. 35876-26-SMR.

The warrant was issued on 11 May by Judge Josephine Fernandez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 76 in San Mateo, Rizal, with recommended bail set at ₱300,000.

Documentation and processing of the arrested suspect are ongoing at the Caloocan City Police Station pending turnover to the issuing court.

PNP-HPG Director Rommel Batangan emphasized the importance of sustained intelligence-driven manhunt operations against individuals involved in motor vehicle-related crimes.

“The PNP-HPG remains relentless in tracking down individuals involved in carnapping and ensuring that wanted persons are brought before the courts,” Batangan said.

The PNP-HPG also encouraged the public to support law enforcement efforts by reporting the whereabouts of wanted individuals and suspicious activities to authorities.

Batangan said the Highway Patrol Group remains steadfast in its mission as the “Guardians of the Highway.”