Carnapping suspect falls

Reports said that the arrest was carried out by the Regional Highway Patrol Team Benguet Tracker Team, regional police intelligence personnel, and local officers from the Caloocan City Police Station.

The operation was conducted under a warrant issued May 11 by Judge Josephine Z. Fernandez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 76 in San Mateo, Rizal. The suspect faces charges for violating Republic Act No. 10883, also known as the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. The court has set bail at P300,000.

The suspect is being held at the Caloocan City Police Station for processing and documentation before being turned over to the issuing court.

PNP-HPG director Police Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan credited the arrest to sustained intelligence-driven tracking operations against individuals involved in vehicle-related crimes.

“The PNP-HPG remains relentless in tracking down individuals involved in carnapping and ensuring that wanted persons are brought before the courts,” Batangan said.