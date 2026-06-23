Suarez showcases wares in California

Charly Suarez attempts to keep himself in the running for a world title shot when he battles Mexican-American Manuel Avila on 18 July in San Bernardino, California.
Now based in Las Vegas, Suarez is the mandatory challenger to Emanuel Navarrete’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-featherweight throne.
But it doesn’t look as if Navarrete is giving Suarez a second look.
Delfin Boholst, who manages and trains Suarez, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday that he has temporarily gotten Navarrete out of his mind.
“Right now, I am not thinking about him because we are focused in the July fight,” said Boholst, who was a teammate of Suarez during their stint with the national team.
Originally set to take place in San Francisco, promoter Samoson Lewkowicz has now booked the National Orange Show Events Center as venue for the fight that will have the WBO International crown on the line.
Lewkowicz is also joined in the promotions by Paco Damian Robert Garcia and Garry Jonas.
Suarez hasn’t fought since his controversial bout with Navarrete in May last year in San Diego where the Filipino was handed the short end of the stick when he was declared loser on a technical decision instead of a technical knockout.
If only referee Edward Collantes made the right call and ruled that a cut on Navarrete was a caused by a legal blow and not an accidental clash of heads, Suarez would have won by stoppage.