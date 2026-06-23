Suarez showcases wares in California

Charly Suarez attempts to keep himself in the running for a world title shot when he battles Mexican-American Manuel Avila on 18 July in San Bernardino, California.

Now based in Las Vegas, Suarez is the mandatory challenger to Emanuel Navarrete’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-featherweight throne.

But it doesn’t look as if Navarrete is giving Suarez a second look.

Delfin Boholst, who manages and trains Suarez, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday that he has temporarily gotten Navarrete out of his mind.

“Right now, I am not thinking about him because we are focused in the July fight,” said Boholst, who was a teammate of Suarez during their stint with the national team.