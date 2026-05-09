Uruguayan star maker inks deal with Suarez

The date is 11 July and San Francisco, California, is the venue of Suarez’s debut under Lewkowicz promotional outfit.

Suarez’s opponent is Mexican-American Manuel Avila, who is being seen as a stepping-stone towards a much-awaited rematch with Emmanuel Navarrete in September or October.

Being the World Boxing Organization’s mandatory challenger, Suarez is aching to get his hands on Navarrete, who seems to be dilly-dallying when asked for a second meeting with the unbeaten Filipino.

Delfin Boholst, who manages and trains Suarez, is excited with Lewkowicz decision to take them under his wing.

“I am so happy and thrilled to be partnering with Mr. Sampson Lewkowicz. I was already losing hope because Charly and myself were already planning to return to the Philippines when I received a call from him (while we were in Hawaii),” Boholst told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Lewkowicz is no ordinary talent scout.

The 75-year-old head hunter who now calls Las Vegas his home was the first to rave about Manny Pacquiao in 2001 when major promotional outfits turned a blind eye on the future eight-division champion and Hall of Famer.

Lewkowicz also worked with Pacquiao’s former promoter Murad Muhammad and used to visit the Philippines a lot during the heyday of Pinoy Pride.

Based on Lewkowicz’ resume, you can’t blame Boholst and Suarez for their excitement on what’s on the horizon.