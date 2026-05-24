No end in sight for Suarez’s woes

World No. 1 super-featherweight Charly Suarez can’t seem to get a break.

A few days ago, retired Ukrainian super fighter Vasyl Lomachenko expressed the desire to face Mexican two-belt world champion Emanuel Navarrete when he makes his comeback in the next few months.

Navarette, who holds the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation 130-pound straps, is mandated to face Suarez in a rematch following the controversial ending to their fight a year ago in San Diego, California.

The rematch between Navarrete and Suarez have suffered numerous delays and based on the recent development, the Filipino might end up clutching at straws once again.