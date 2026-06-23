SSS Pension Booster posts 6.2% return

Despite changes in interest rates, the voluntary provident fund program continued to outperform key market benchmarks, with SSS noting that its latest performance remained competitive compared with prevailing investment alternatives.

Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission ex-officio Chair Frederick D. Go said the program reflects the government’s efforts to strengthen retirement security through responsible management of members’ contributions.

“The continued strong performance of the SSS Pension Booster underscores our commitment to protecting the financial future of Filipino workers. Through prudent management of members’ funds, we are helping build a more secure and dignified retirement for every Filipino,” Go said.

The 2026 performance follows the program’s 6.83 percent return in 2025, which exceeded the average 91-day Treasury bill rate of about 4.77 percent. SSS said the results demonstrate the value of long-term investment strategies in growing members’ retirement funds.

Member participation in the program has also increased, with contributions reaching P699 million in 2025, up 21.8 percent from P574 million in 2024, reflecting stronger confidence in the voluntary savings facility.

To help members maximize their earnings, SSS waived the 1 percent management fee on Pension Booster account balances from 2025 to 2028, allowing members to retain more of their investment gains.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said the program highlights the importance of disciplined savings and professionally managed investments for long-term financial security.

“The strong performance of the Pension Booster demonstrates disciplined and professionally managed savings. We remain committed to providing members greater financial security during retirement,” de Claro said.

Members can monitor their Pension Booster savings through their My.SSS accounts, where they can track the monthly compounding growth of their funds and better plan for their retirement.

The Pension Booster is open to all SSS members, allowing additional retirement savings starting at P500 with no maximum contribution limit. Contributions are invested in government securities, corporate bonds, fixed-income instruments, equities, and money market placements, with tax-free earnings credited proportionately to members’ accounts.

De Claro encouraged workers to begin saving early, saying longer investment periods provide greater opportunities for growth through compounding.

“Planning and saving for retirement should begin early. The longer the members stay invested, the greater their potential returns,” he said.