SSS starts early rollout of 2026 pension increase

The Social Security System (SSS) has begun the early rollout of the second tranche of its Pension Reform Program, advancing the implementation of the 2026 pension increase to benefit about 4.1 million pensioners.

Originally scheduled for September, the pension adjustment took effect on June 1 to provide earlier financial relief to pensioners facing rising living expenses, inflation and higher energy costs.

Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission Chairman Frederick Go said the move aims to help pensioners and their families cope with daily financial challenges.

“We are releasing the second tranche of pension increases ahead of schedule to support millions of pensioners and their families, helping them meet their daily needs and enjoy greater financial security sooner,” Go said.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph de Claro said the agency will release around P6 billion in additional pension benefits from June to August 2026 under the accelerated rollout.

“With the early implementation, we hope to provide timely relief to our pensioners and their families as they continue to face everyday financial challenges,” de Claro said.

Under the second tranche of the Pension Reform Program, retirement and disability pensioners will receive a 10 percent increase in their monthly pensions, while death and survivor pensioners will receive a 5 percent increase.

The SSS said pensioners as of May 31, 2026, are eligible for the increase beginning June 1. Meanwhile, those whose contingencies fall between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2026, will receive the higher pension rates starting Sept. 1.

De Claro said the agency remains committed to providing accessible, reliable and timely financial support to pensioners amid continuing economic pressures.

The Pension Reform Program is the first multi-year pension increase initiative in SSS history. Under the program, pensioners are scheduled to receive annual pension adjustments every September from 2025 through 2027.