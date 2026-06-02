SSS fast-tracks pension hike, 4.1M to benefit

The Social Security System (SSS) has begun the early implementation of the second tranche of its Pension Reform Program (PRP), advancing the scheduled pension increase for about 4.1 million pensioners from September to June to provide additional financial support amid rising living costs.
The agency said the move will release around P6 billion in additional pension benefits from June to August 2026, helping pensioners cope with inflationary pressures and higher energy expenses.
Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission chair Frederick D. Go said the early rollout aims to provide immediate financial relief to pensioners and their families.
“We are releasing the second tranche of pension increases ahead of schedule to support millions of pensioners and their families, helping them meet their daily needs and enjoy greater financial security sooner,” Go said.
SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said pensioners as of 31 May 2026, will begin receiving the increased pension effective 1 June, while those whose contingencies occur between 1 June and 31 August 2026, will receive the higher pension starting 1 September.
“With the early implementation, we hope to provide timely relief to our pensioners and their families as they continue to face everyday financial challenges,” De Claro said.