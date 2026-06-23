Sienna Spiro gears up for tour amid debut album

London-born singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro is set to return to Manila for a full headline show on 9 January 2027 at the New Frontier Theater as part of her My House Tour. The announcement comes as anticipation builds for her debut album Visitor, out 3 July via Capitol Records, marking a major milestone in her fast-rising global career.
The 20-year-old artist has quickly gained international attention, with all three early singles—“Die On This Hill,” “The Visitor,” and “You Stole The Show” — entering the Billboard Hot 100. In the Philippines, Spiro has built a strong fanbase following viral performances including her Wish 107.5 Bus session, a Manila Philharmonic Orchestra collaboration, and a packed BGC Arts Center appearance earlier this year.
Visitor explores themes of love, change, and emotional impermanence through cinematic, soul-infused production led by Omer Fedi and recorded across iconic studios such as Abbey Road and Electric Lady Studios. Tickets for her Manila concert will be available via TicketNet Philippines, with further details expected from promoter Wilbros Live.