Passengers flying Cebu Pacific (CEB) will soon have access to high-speed in-flight internet as the airline rolls out SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service across its fleet beginning next year.
The deployment will make the Gokongwei-backed firm the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia to offer Starlink, which is expected to improve the travel experience while closing the connectivity gap with full-service rivals.
“Introducing Starlink marks another important step in delivering a better travel experience for every Juan,” CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.
“Reliable, high-speed connectivity has become an expectation for today’s travelers, and we’re excited to bring that experience to our guests. Whether they’re staying in touch with loved ones, catching up on work, or enjoying their favorite content, Starlink will allow them to stay connected throughout their journey while CEB remains true to our commitment to making air travel accessible and affordable.”
Aside from enhancing the passenger experience, the airline said Starlink will improve communications for flight crews and operational teams, helping boost operational efficiency.
CEB joins fellow Indigo Partners portfolio airlines Frontier Airlines in the United States, Wizz Air in Europe, Volaris in Mexico, and JetSMART in South America in deploying Starlink across more than 1,000 aircraft.
“Starlink will provide our portfolio airlines with reliable, high-speed connectivity, further enhancing the customer experience of flying on Wizz, Frontier, Volaris, JetSMART, and Cebu Pacific,” Indigo Partners Managing Partner Bill Franke said.
Starlink, developed by SpaceX, uses a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites to provide broadband internet with lower latency than traditional satellite systems.