Passengers flying Cebu Pacific (CEB) will soon have access to high-speed in-flight internet as the airline rolls out SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service across its fleet beginning next year.

The deployment will make the Gokongwei-backed firm the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia to offer Starlink, which is expected to improve the travel experience while closing the connectivity gap with full-service rivals.

“Introducing Starlink marks another important step in delivering a better travel experience for every Juan,” CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.