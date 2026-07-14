When Josef was diagnosed with autism at four years old, his family chose acceptance over uncertainty.

Josef's mother, Belette Vizcocho, recalls that while the initial diagnosis was difficult, accepting his condition was the crucial first step. Backed by a supportive network of family, teachers, therapists, and classmates, Josef received early intervention and grew up in inclusive classrooms. This collaborative environment helped him develop the academic skills, discipline, and self-assurance needed to transition into adulthood.

He pursued higher education at Saint Louis University (SLU), studying Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Management. To gain practical experience, he completed his on-the-job training at the Baguio Country Club (BCC). This internship laid the groundwork for his professional life, teaching him the practical demands of the hospitality industry and reinforcing his work ethic.

In 2016, Josef joined the team at Vizco's as an assistant baker. Over the past decade, his role has expanded to include assisting with daily kitchen operations and handling basic administrative tasks. To stay sharp and contribute more effectively to his workplace, he has participated in various professional development programs, completing training in safety standards, environmental practices, and basic life support.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Josef maintains an active personal life. He spends his free time biking, playing basketball, and practicing photography. As a long-standing participant in the photography workshops and exhibitions organized by the Autism Society Philippines Baguio chapter, his photos are featured annually at SM City Baguio, showcasing his creative perspective alongside other artists on the spectrum.

For local community leaders, Josef’s integration into the workforce represents the tangible impact of inclusive community practices.

Jerico Bernardo, the mall manager of SM City Baguio, noted that Josef’s career and personal achievements demonstrate how acceptance and equal opportunities allow individuals to contribute meaningfully to their community.