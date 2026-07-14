The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed Family Food Packs (FFPs) on Tuesday to affected families in the provinces of Antique and Guimaras in Western Visayas, and Cotabato in the SOCCSKSARGEN region.

In a social media update, DSWD Western Visayas said its Quick Response Team delivered FFPs to families on Malalison Island in Culasi, Antique, which were recently affected by Super Typhoon Inday.

Meanwhile, family food packs were also distributed to families in the municipalities of Jordan and Nueva Valencia in Guimaras province.

In Mindanao, DSWD Region 12 completed the distribution of 1,380 family food packs to the remaining 646 affected families in the municipality of Pigcawayan, Cotabato, following massive flooding in some areas triggered by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).