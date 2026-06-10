Sienna Spiro adds Manila to expansive ‘My House Tour’

Are you ready to die on this hill?

British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro is headed to the Philippines as part of her upcoming My House Tour, with a Manila concert set for 9 January 2027 at the New Frontier Theater.

The announcement places Manila among a string of international stops on Spiro's largest tour to date, which will take her across North America, Canada, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Before arriving in the Philippines, the singer will perform in major cities including Tokyo and Seoul, before continuing on to Singapore, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.