Sienna Spiro adds Manila to expansive ‘My House Tour’

Are you ready to die on this hill?
British singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro is headed to the Philippines as part of her upcoming My House Tour, with a Manila concert set for 9 January 2027 at the New Frontier Theater.
The announcement places Manila among a string of international stops on Spiro's largest tour to date, which will take her across North America, Canada, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Before arriving in the Philippines, the singer will perform in major cities including Tokyo and Seoul, before continuing on to Singapore, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.
Known for her soulful vocals and heartfelt songwriting, Spiro is expected to perform tracks from Visitor, including fan favorites such as "Die On This Hill," "The Visitor," "You Stole the Show," and "Material Lover."
The tour will kick off in October 2026 with performances across the United States and Canada, including stops in Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Following the Asia-Pacific leg, Spiro will continue through the United Kingdom and Europe, with shows scheduled in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid and Dublin.
Ticket presale begins on 16 June, while general ticket sales open on 18 June through TicketNet.