Sagada restricts hog movement amid undetermined swine disease

Under an executive order issued by the local government, residents, traders, transporters and vendors are prohibited from transporting, selling or moving live hogs and pork products originating from the town's central barangays.

The measure was implemented after reports of sick and dying pigs emerged in three barangays in recent days.

Local officials said the cases have not been confirmed as African Swine Fever (ASF), with laboratory tests returning negative results for the disease.

Authorities said one remaining case remains under evaluation to determine the exact cause of the illness.

The executive order also temporarily prohibits the entry, sale and distribution of pork and pork products from outside Sagada unless accompanied by the required veterinary health certificates and other supporting documents issued by competent authorities.

The local government said the restrictions are intended to prevent the possible spread of the disease while protecting the municipality's swine industry and the livelihood of local hog raisers.

"We enjoin everyone to cooperate and strictly comply with this Executive Order. Violations shall be subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations," the advisory stated.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation while awaiting the results of further testing and investigation.