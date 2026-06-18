ASF cases contained in Nueva Vizcaya

The Provincial Veterinary Services Office recorded 23 ASF cases in the municipalities of Kasibu, Bayombong and Villaverde in 2026, but authorities said these were localized incidents that were quickly managed through surveillance, movement restrictions and containment measures.

The ASF case reported in Kasibu in February has already been contained following the joint response of local veterinary authorities, the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office and the BAI. The case involved only one farmer and is no longer active based on current monitoring results.

The BAI said it continues to monitor affected areas while urging hog raisers to strengthen farm biosecurity and immediately report suspected infections to prevent possible transmission.