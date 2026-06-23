PRO2 orders heightened school security, intensifies firearms monitoring following Tacloban shooting

The regional director said police units have been directed to conduct comprehensive security surveys in schools to identify vulnerabilities and recommend measures that could strengthen campus safety.

According to Rodriguez, the assessments will determine whether schools have adequate security infrastructure, including CCTV systems, security guards, perimeter fences, controlled access points, and other protective measures. Police will also examine crime conditions in surrounding communities and identify potential threats that may affect students and school personnel.

"We want to know the vulnerabilities of every school. We need to assess whether security measures are sufficient and determine what improvements can be made," Rodriguez said.

Apart from assessing facilities, police units have also been instructed to coordinate closely with school administrators and monitor individuals who may pose security risks.

The move comes as authorities across the country reassess school security protocols following the tragic shooting incident in Tacloban City that claimed the lives of several students and injured others.

As part of the enhanced security strategy, Rodriguez said police personnel will regularly attend flag-raising ceremonies in schools to strengthen police visibility and build stronger relationships with students, teachers and school administrators.

He said visible police presence remains one of the most effective deterrents against criminal activity and would help reassure parents and communities that law enforcement remains actively engaged in safeguarding educational institutions.

Rodriguez also ordered all police personnel issued with service firearms to carry their weapons while on duty and prohibited officers from leaving them at home.

He stressed that government-issued firearms are part of a police officer's duty equipment and should remain under the direct control of the assigned personnel. Under the directive, office-based police personnel are likewise required to bring their firearms to work and secure them in designated safekeeping facilities within police stations when necessary.

The order aims to prevent situations where issued firearms could be accessed by unauthorized individuals or used in criminal activities.

"If a police officer does not want to carry his issued firearm while on duty, he may return it so it can be issued to another officer who needs it," Rodriguez said.

The regional chief said PRO2 will further intensify operations against loose firearms and owners of weapons with expired licenses.

He revealed that police units have already been instructed to conduct continuing monitoring and verification of firearm holders and encourage them to renew their licenses. Those who fail to comply may be required to surrender or deposit their firearms with authorities.

Rodriguez also directed chiefs of police to strengthen the implementation of search warrant operations targeting individuals illegally possessing firearms.

He noted that the proliferation of loose firearms remains a significant public safety concern because such weapons can be used in violent crimes.

"We want to remove illegal firearms from our communities before they are used in criminal activities," he said.

Rodriguez said PRO2 is also exploring the possibility of conducting active-shooter preparedness and awareness programs in schools.

While no formal directive has yet been issued, he said the proposal could be coordinated with higher headquarters and education officials to ensure that students and school personnel know how to respond during critical incidents.

The regional director compared the concept to earthquake and disaster drills regularly conducted in schools.

"It is better for people to know what actions to take in an emergency than to be unprepared when a crisis occurs," he said.

Aside from school security initiatives, Rodriguez highlighted PRO2's intensified campaign against wanted persons.

From May 1 to June 20, police units across the region arrested 536 wanted individuals through sustained law enforcement operations.

The accomplishment, he said, was the result of a target-based system implemented among police stations. Under the program, commanders are required to regularly account for pending warrants of arrest and establish daily operational targets to ensure that warrants are served.

"There is no secret. If there are pending warrants, they must be implemented. We simply ensure that our personnel remain focused on their responsibilities every day," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez attributed the region's improving peace and order situation to the efforts of police personnel working directly in communities.

He described his management approach as "leadership by example," emphasizing the importance of regularly visiting police stations, engaging local officials and personally observing conditions on the ground.

The regional director said commanders must remain visible and responsive to local concerns in order to effectively address public safety issues. While acknowledging recent gains in crime reduction, he stressed that the credit belongs to police officers and personnel who continuously conduct patrols, intelligence monitoring and law enforcement operations throughout the region.

Meanwhile, PRO2 has also begun preparations for the possible effects of Super Typhoon Francisco.

Rodriguez said police units are coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense, regional and local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and local government units to ensure preparedness measures are in place.

Police personnel are assisting in resource assessments, monitoring activities, public information campaigns, and the prepositioning of personnel and equipment where necessary. He added that local police stations have been instructed to support local governments in disaster response operations and help disseminate warnings to residents in vulnerable areas.

Rodriguez assured residents of Cagayan Valley that police officers will remain visible in communities and continue carrying out public safety operations despite ongoing security and disaster preparedness activities.

He emphasized that police units should focus on protecting communities rather than providing security for senior officials.

"Our police officers know the situation on the ground. They should continue their regular deployments and focus on serving the people. Public safety remains our priority, and the police will always be ready to assist our communities," he said.