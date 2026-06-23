Police visibility intensified at NCR schools

Ronaldo C. Santiago, a retired police colonel who heads the Civil Security Force, said the strict measures follow directives to keep schools secure. He noted that guards are on high alert at facilities like Moises Salvador Elementary School.

Santiago said his team is enforcing strict monitoring to keep schools orderly and safe, while urging parents to take an active role in disciplining their children.

The Manila City Council expressed alarm over a recent spike in crimes perpetrated by youth offenders.

District 1 Councilor Rosalino Ibay Jr., chairman of the committee on peace, order, and public safety, called for a legislative inquiry to review the city’s curfew hours and child protection ordinances.

Ibay, a retired police lieutenant colonel, cited a 19 June incident in which a minor was stabbed to death by a friend, also a minor, during a late-night drinking session.

He plans to call a public hearing with barangay officials, the police, social welfare representatives, and parent-teacher associations to build a preventive strategy.

Also, the Manila Police District (MPD) has ordered its SWAT and tactical units to conduct foot patrols around schools during instructional hours.

MPD district director Brig. Gen. Arnold Santiago said local police are coordinating with village officials to act as force multipliers.

Similar security clampdowns are underway in adjacent cities.

In Malabon City, the local police station, led by officer-in-charge Col. Kenneth H. Mission, deployed personnel to strategic areas around campuses to manage traffic and increase police visibility under the “Oplan Balik Eskwela 2026” program.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Police District expanded its footprint around campuses in Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan.