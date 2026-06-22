PRO2 reports arrests of 536 wanted persons since May 1

PRO2 also reported gains in its anti-illegal drug campaign, including the arrest of three high-value individuals in separate operations conducted in Tuguegarao City and Santiago City. Authorities said the operations resulted in the seizure of more than 595 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of over P3.9 million.

In Nueva Vizcaya, two individuals were arrested on May 10 for alleged violations of Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines. Police said approximately 3,000 board feet of timber worth an estimated P1.5 million were confiscated during the operation in Barangay Nagsabaran.

Meanwhile, authorities served a warrant and arrested alias "Benson" in Barangay San Dionisio I, Maddela, Quirino on May 5. Police identified the suspect as a former platoon leader and intelligence officer of Platoon Remo under the Komiteng Probinsiya Isabela of the Komiteng Rehiyon Cagayan Valley. He was listed in a 2020 threat group report as the region's top wanted individual and is facing two counts of murder.

On June 4, government authorities declared Region 2 "Insurgency-Free" and placed it under a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security, a development attributed to joint efforts among local government units, national agencies, security forces, and communities in the region.

The regional police office also reported developments in personnel administration, including the promotion of two officers to the rank of Police Lieutenant Colonel on June 15.

PRO2 said it resolved 19 administrative cases involving police personnel during the period. Of those cases, two resulted in reprimands, eight led to suspensions, six ended in dismissal from service, while 11 personnel were exonerated.

In Ilagan City, police and local government officials inaugurated the newly constructed station building of the Ilagan Component City Police Station on June 3.

PBGen Rodriguez credited police personnel, local governments, partner agencies, and communities for their role in maintaining peace and order in the region.

"The success of our peace and security initiatives is a testament to the hard work and cooperation of our police personnel, local government units, partner agencies, and the communities we serve," Rodriguez said.