Philippines, US launch Cope Thunder 26-2 in Clark Air Base

According to the PAF, the Wing Commander, Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon, graced the event as the Guest of Honor.

The bilateral exercise, scheduled to run from June 22 to July 03, will be held in various Central Luzon areas. Unlike previous iterations that incorporated extensive flight operations, Cope Thunder 26-2 will be conducted through a series of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs).

The activity will feature modern air operations, as part of the preparation for the PAF’s participation in the Exercise Pitch Black 2026. The said exercise will be held in Darwin, Australia from July to August 2026.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Antonio emphasized that operational readiness is built through continuous learning, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. He also highlighted that airmen must never become complacent in the pursuit of excellence.

As Cope Thunder 26-2 progresses, both air forces remain committed to fostering a more capable, adaptive, and interoperable force, reinforcing their enduring partnership in support of a secure and stable Indo-Pacific region.