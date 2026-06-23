PHILCONSTRUCT 2026 opens 25 June

The event aims to advance infrastructure development, improve access to construction supplies and technologies, and enhance the skills and competitiveness of industry professionals and business owners.

At the SMX Convention Center, exhibitors will showcase construction innovations, building materials, architectural and interior products, electrical and mechanical systems, digital solutions and other industry-related services. The venue will also host HVAC/R Philippines, featuring technologies for heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, refrigeration, indoor air quality and energy-efficient building systems.

Meanwhile, the SM MOA Concert Grounds will feature outdoor displays of commercial construction equipment, transport vehicles, lifting and material-handling machinery, power equipment and live demonstrations.

PHILCONSTRUCT 2026 will also host the TechnoForum, where industry experts, practitioners and business leaders will discuss trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the construction sector in the Philippines and across the ASEAN region.

The Ayala Foundation is supporting the event as its Programs and Beneficiaries Supporter.

Pre-registration is free until 24 June, while walk-in visitors will be charged an entrance fee.