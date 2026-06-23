New DICT portal tightens delivery services oversight

The agency said Tuesday the rollout of the second phase of the Private Express and Messengerial Delivery Service (PEMEDES) Licensing Portal introduces a fully digital system for accrediting delivery riders and operators, alongside the Messenger Work License Virtual ID.

The portal is expected to standardize licensing and compliance requirements across the sector, improve the verification of delivery personnel, and strengthen consumer confidence by ensuring that riders are properly identified and operate under national standards.

“Every delivery matters. Every rider deserves recognition. Through the PEMEDES Licensing portal, we are making delivery services more professional, more accountable, and more secure for everyone,” DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda.

Developed by the DICT’s Management Information Systems Service, the PEMEDES portal serves as the government’s official platform for regulating delivery services.

Riders and operators can register online, submit the required documents, undergo identity verification, and obtain a digital license through the system.

The platform integrates with the Philippine Statistics Authority’s e-Verify system and uses National ID verification and facial recognition technology.

It also features automated document processing, artificial intelligence-assisted data extraction, and QR-enabled identification to speed up licensing and verification processes.

According to the DICT, the system is designed to enable faster approvals once requirements have been completed while providing operators with a more reliable mechanism for verifying messenger credentials and meeting regulatory obligations.

The PEMEDES Licensing Portal is part of the government’s push to digitize public services and modernize regulatory processes in support of the country’s growing digital economy. The portal is accessible through register.pemedes.gov.ph.