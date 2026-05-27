DSWD starts nationwide cash aid payouts for delivery drivers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Wednesday that it has started regional payouts of cash relief assistance nationwide for Private Express and Messengerial Delivery Service (PEMEDES) drivers.

“The distribution of cash relief assistance for PEMEDES drivers outside Metro Manila will start on Wednesday, May 27,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

The agency spokesperson added that the region-based distribution of cash assistance targets more than 150,000 PEMEDES drivers nationwide, with each recipient receiving P5,000 in cash aid.