DSWD starts nationwide cash aid payouts for delivery drivers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Wednesday that it has started regional payouts of cash relief assistance nationwide for Private Express and Messengerial Delivery Service (PEMEDES) drivers.
“The distribution of cash relief assistance for PEMEDES drivers outside Metro Manila will start on Wednesday, May 27,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.
The agency spokesperson added that the region-based distribution of cash assistance targets more than 150,000 PEMEDES drivers nationwide, with each recipient receiving P5,000 in cash aid.
The DSWD said payout activities will be conducted in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Region 1 (Ilocos Region), Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4A (Calabarzon), Region 4B (Mimaropa), Region 5 (Bicol Region), Region 6 (Western Visayas), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), Region 11 (Davao Region), and Region 12 (Soccsksargen).
“We assure that our DSWD field offices will ensure the orderly distribution of assistance to our fellow citizens,” Dumlao said.
The agency noted that PEMEDES drivers included in the payout schedule are affiliated with companies such as LBC Express, Grab Express, Fastrak Services Inc., Global Jet Cargo Philippines Inc., J&J Dynamic Express Speed Riders Inc., and Lalamove Technology Philippines.
The DSWD assured that simultaneous payouts will continue to ensure that all PUV drivers receive financial assistance from the government.