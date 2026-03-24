DICT signs e-Gov IRR to speed services

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is expecting to speed up and simplify government services after signing the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the E-Governance Act on Tuesday.
The IRR sets standards for interoperability, cybersecurity, and streamlined service delivery across all government agencies.
“Today, we move from intent to implementation—from plans to real, measurable change in how the government works, and more importantly, how it serves the Filipino people,” DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda said.
“This is about removing friction, cutting red tape, and making sure every Filipino, wherever they are, can access government services efficiently.”
The IRR requires agencies to adopt common standards, strengthen cybersecurity, and redesign processes around citizens’ needs.
DICT called it a “whole-of-government” effort that breaks down silos, fosters collaboration, and builds a digital government that works as one—a “true Digital Bayanihan.”
Key agencies, including the Anti-Red Tape Authority and Department of Budget and Management, backed the IRR, citing the need to align human resources, institutional capacity, and public finances with the digital agenda.
DICT also unveiled the E-Government Master Plan, the country’s blueprint for digital transformation, which lays out programs, priorities, and governance mechanisms to create a more integrated, future-ready government.