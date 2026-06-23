MMSU hosts regional masterclass boosting agricultural technology

Researchers and academic personnel from across the Ilocos Region completed a three-day agribusiness training program at Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) aimed at transitioning research-based technologies into commercial enterprises.

The second Regional Agribusiness Masterclass, which ran from 16 to 18 June at the university’s Center for Flexible Learning, was organized by the Department of Science and Technology through its Regional Agri-Aqua Innovation System Enhancement program.