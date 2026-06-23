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MMSU hosts regional masterclass boosting agricultural technology

MMSU hosts regional masterclass boosting agricultural technology
PHOTO courtesy of MMSU
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Researchers and academic personnel from across the Ilocos Region completed a three-day agribusiness training program at Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) aimed at transitioning research-based technologies into commercial enterprises.

The second Regional Agribusiness Masterclass, which ran from 16 to 18 June at the university’s Center for Flexible Learning, was organized by the Department of Science and Technology through its Regional Agri-Aqua Innovation System Enhancement program.

MMSU hosts regional masterclass boosting agricultural technology
MMSU hosts regional agribusiness training for research institutions

Nineteen participants from member institutions of the Ilocos Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Consortium attended the training.

The sessions targeted business development and commercialization skills for researchers, technology transfer officers and innovation developers.

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