MMSU hosts regional agribusiness training for research institutions

A total of 19 participants from member institutions of the Ilocos Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Consortium (ILAARRDEC) attended the training, which focused on strengthening business development and commercialization skills among researchers, technology transfer officers, project personnel, and innovation developers.

Sessions covered a range of topics, including entrepreneurship, business model development, organizational planning, branding and marketing strategies, accounting, and financial management. Organizers said the program was designed to help participants assess the market potential of research outputs and develop plans for turning innovations into sustainable enterprises.

Speaking during the event, MMSU Research Director and RAISE Ilocos Region Program Leader Dionisio Bucao emphasized the importance of moving beyond research and developing concrete enterprise plans based on technologies with commercial potential.

Participants were encouraged to identify opportunities where innovations developed within their institutions could address community needs while also generating economic value.

RAISE Agribusiness Hub Program Leader Prof. Ethel Calivoso likewise underscored the need to bridge the gap between technology development and practical application, noting that innovations can create a wider impact when translated into products, services, or enterprises that benefit communities.

The Agribusiness Masterclass is part of the DOST-RAISE program's continuing efforts to improve technology commercialization and strengthen collaboration among research institutions in the region. Through the training, participants were introduced to tools and strategies for market validation, enterprise development, and commercialization planning to help prepare promising technologies for broader adoption.