Sony Philippines has named P-pop group SB19 as the newest member of the Sony ULT Squad, the company's roster of artists for its ULT POWER SOUND campaign.

SB19 joins Maki, KAIA, Jeremy G, A-Team, Carlos Serrano III, David Guison, Angelique Manto and Jacqueline Jala in the lineup.

Sony's announcement

"As we continue to grow the Sony ULT POWER SOUND brand in the Philippines, we wanted to collaborate with artists who embody the energy and passion that our products deliver. SB19 is the perfect partner—not only because of their remarkable influence, but because their powerful performances and connection with fans reflect what the ULT brand stands for. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire more Filipinos to experience music in a deeper and more meaningful way," said Shuhei Sugihara, president and managing director of Sony Philippines.

Marketing Director Kentaro Imamura said the group reflects the campaign's focus on live music.

"SB19 represents a new generation of Filipino artists making an impact both locally and globally. Their world-class performances and passionate fan community perfectly align with Sony ULT POWER SOUND's mission of recreating the excitement and energy of live music. We're excited to bring fans closer to the music they love through this collaboration," he said.

SB19's response

"Our music is driven by passion, energy, and connection, and that's what makes this partnership with Sony so special. As artists, we've always dreamed of taking Filipino music from local stages to the global spotlight, and we're proud to partner with a trusted brand like Sony that shares this vision. We hope A'TIN and music fans everywhere can experience our music through the ULT POWER SOUND series and feel the same energy we bring to every performance," SB19 said.

Sony Philippines said SB19 will lead upcoming campaigns for the ULT POWER SOUND series through brand content, fan activities and immersive experiences.