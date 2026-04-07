Anne Curtis interviews Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

In a series of videos uploaded on the Wide International Instagram account, a cast member, Ice Arago, was approached on stage by a certain Rita Martinez, who hurled accusatory remarks at her. Arago was told to keep her distance from Martinez’s girlfriend.

As the heated argument escalated, Martinez pushed Arago, prompting Ramos to intervene. A female production staff member then pulled Arago away from her nemesis. Moments later, the confrontation intensified, leaving Arago on the floor.

However, things were not as they seemed. The fracas was staged and executed to stir controversy and boost interest in the film.

What followed were additional videos showing Arago and Martinez in friendly moments, making the prank appear cheap and distasteful.

Baron Geisler cherishes new role in ‘Blood Vs Duty’

Baron Geisler did not have second thoughts about accepting the role of fiercely loyal agent Felix Domingo in Blood Vs Duty.

“Felix is loyal. He’s a loose cannon. He can be very strategic and impulsive. He is that dangerous,” he said.

What drew Geisler further to the character is the fact that “he’s not your typical contemporary bad guy.”