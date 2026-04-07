Anne Curtis interviews Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis was, to say the least, flabbergasted after landing a once-ina-lifetime opportunity to interview two of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars, Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.
Curtis attended The Devil Wears Prada 2 Global Promotion Tour in Japan.
“OMG, totally had an Andy Sachs moment. Dying. Can’t wait to share. But they were both so sweet. As an actress, absolute dream come true,” she wrote in the caption of her Facebook reel. She also shared her invitation to the tour and a short clip of Streep and Hathaway on stage during the red carpet event.
Cheap prank of Rhian Ramos, Glaiza de Castro’s GL movie draws flak
Movie promotions nowadays seem to rely heavily on gimmicks, with production teams going the extra mile to make an impact on audiences.
Sadly, this appears to be the case with a block screening of Rhian Ramos and Glaiza de Castro’s GL (Girls’ Love) film, I Fell, It’s Okay, which literally ended in chaos.
In a series of videos uploaded on the Wide International Instagram account, a cast member, Ice Arago, was approached on stage by a certain Rita Martinez, who hurled accusatory remarks at her. Arago was told to keep her distance from Martinez’s girlfriend.
As the heated argument escalated, Martinez pushed Arago, prompting Ramos to intervene. A female production staff member then pulled Arago away from her nemesis. Moments later, the confrontation intensified, leaving Arago on the floor.
However, things were not as they seemed. The fracas was staged and executed to stir controversy and boost interest in the film.
What followed were additional videos showing Arago and Martinez in friendly moments, making the prank appear cheap and distasteful.
Baron Geisler cherishes new role in ‘Blood Vs Duty’
Baron Geisler did not have second thoughts about accepting the role of fiercely loyal agent Felix Domingo in Blood Vs Duty.
“Felix is loyal. He’s a loose cannon. He can be very strategic and impulsive. He is that dangerous,” he said.
What drew Geisler further to the character is the fact that “he’s not your typical contemporary bad guy.”
“He operates in a gray area. He is fighting for something. He is intelligent. He is realistic,” he explained.
As Felix, Geisler’s character is often seen suggesting the elimination of enemies rather than arresting them. Because of this, he frequently finds himself in trouble.