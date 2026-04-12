Sabrina Carpenter brings Old Hollywood to desert

In her most ambitious performance yet, Sabrina Carpenter delivered a showstopping headlining performance at Coachella 2026 by transforming the desert into a glittering Old Hollywood dreamscape.
The production unfolded like a living film set, complete with a glowing marquee, shifting backdrops that evoked Old Hollywood soundstages, and narrative interludes that turned the performance into a playful, self-aware pop film.
The night also drew major attention for its surprise celebrity cameos, including appearances from Will Ferrell, who played a comedic electrician during a staged onstage “technical outage,” Samuel L. Jackson, who provided dramatic voice-over narration throughout the set, Sam Elliott, who opened segments with cinematic introductions, and Susan Sarandon, who appeared in a reflective, generational twist moment opposite Carpenter.
Her setlist spanned eras weaving together fan favorites and newer material in a tightly paced run that included “Taste,” “Please Please Please,” “Espresso,” “Feather,” “Juno,” “Because I Liked a Boy,” “Bed Chem,” “Manchild,” “Busy Woman,” “Don’t Smile,” “House Tour,” “Go Go Juice,” “Sugar Talking,” “When Did You Get Hot?,” “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night,” “Nobody’s Son,” “My Man on Willpower,” “Tears” and “Goodbye.”
By the end of the night, Carpenter had not only delivered one of Coachella’s most elaborate pop productions, but also cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s popular stars today.