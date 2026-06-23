From Cebu to mainstage: DJ Tye Turner finds his sound

When DJ and producer Tye Turner is asked, “How’s the Philippines?” the Filipino-Australian crowd mover simply quipped about the gastronomic experience he had a week earlier in his mother’s hometown of Cebu.
“Every time I go to the Philippines, my diet goes out the window,” he jested, referring to a mix of staple sweets, pork dishes, and fried chicken from the Queen City of the South.
Tye was one of the headlining acts who shared the stage with major electronic dance music (EDM) artists such as Porter Robinson, Subtronics, Yellow Claw, and Galantis last weekend at Okada Manila in Parañaque City in a two-day rave held from 19 to 20 June.
His musical journey began in elementary school, where he took singing lessons. He also recalled playing the French horn during his younger years.
Tye shared that he grew up in different places before eventually settling in Australia. However, he said that growing up, he never felt that he belonged there because he was not fully Australian.
“I didn’t really feel like I was at home, even though I love Australia. I love the people,” he said.
In searching for the missing piece of himself, visiting his roots in Cebu gave Tye a much deeper connection to his Filipino heritage and the people around him. It strengthened his sense of family and reinforced why he takes pride in being Filipino. It is also one of the reasons he enjoys visiting the country and representing it at music events.
Although he dreamed of becoming a singer when he was young, Tye admitted that while he was interested in music, he never seriously pursued it. However, during high school, a part of him wondered how he could perform without having to use his voice.
When he turned 18, he discovered DJing, which changed the course of his life.
“When I discovered DJing at 18, I realized you could be a DJ. You could make music electronically and become a performer without playing a guitar or singing. That’s why it has been such a huge part of my life for the last 10 years,” he said.
In 2016, he discovered EDM. As he recalls, his journey began with trap music. The euphoric feeling he experienced while listening to the genre eventually led him to the music of Skrillex, who became