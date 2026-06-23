From Cebu to mainstage: DJ Tye Turner finds his sound

When DJ and producer Tye Turner is asked, “How’s the Philippines?” the Filipino-Australian crowd mover simply quipped about the gastronomic experience he had a week earlier in his mother’s hometown of Cebu.

“Every time I go to the Philippines, my diet goes out the window,” he jested, referring to a mix of staple sweets, pork dishes, and fried chicken from the Queen City of the South.

Tye was one of the headlining acts who shared the stage with major electronic dance music (EDM) artists such as Porter Robinson, Subtronics, Yellow Claw, and Galantis last weekend at Okada Manila in Parañaque City in a two-day rave held from 19 to 20 June.