Filipino talent takes the headlining spot at &FRIENDS Festival

In a city that treats nightlife as both sport and religion, Manila’s biggest electronic music gathering returns this weekend to relive its golden days with a festival line up presented like a passport stamped across continents.
On 19 and 20 June, &FRIENDS Festival is set to transform Parañaque City into a sprawling playground of basslines, lasers, and a roster of industry and celebrity figures, bringing together more than 60 acts across multiple stages. The marquee names are familiar to anyone who has ever fallen down an EDM rabbit hole with Porter Robinson, Galantis, Yellow Claw, Subtronics and Adventure Club making an appearance.
Yet the most compelling story may not be arriving on an international flight.
This year's edition places a spotlight on Filipino artists whose careers now stretch far beyond local dance floors. Among them is Alan Shirahama, the Filipino-Japanese performer who has built a rare dual identity as both member of J-pop group Exile and a globally touring DJ. Joining him are Los Angeles-based producer Ian Asher, genre-hopping tastemaker Seduza, and Filipino-Australian crowd favorite Tye Turner.
Collectively, they represent a shift in narrative. Filipino artists are no longer simply participating in global electronic music culture as they are ultimately helping to shape it.
The weekend’s appeal extends beyond the main stage with underground selectors, rising producers, label collectives, and regional crews occupying club spaces and takeover stages that push the festival deeper into after-hours territory.
For many attendees, the draw marks two nights of communal euphoria soundtracked by some of the biggest names in dance music.