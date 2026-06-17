Filipino talent takes the headlining spot at &FRIENDS Festival

In a city that treats nightlife as both sport and religion, Manila’s biggest electronic music gathering returns this weekend to relive its golden days with a festival line up presented like a passport stamped across continents.

On 19 and 20 June, &FRIENDS Festival is set to transform Parañaque City into a sprawling playground of basslines, lasers, and a roster of industry and celebrity figures, bringing together more than 60 acts across multiple stages. The marquee names are familiar to anyone who has ever fallen down an EDM rabbit hole with Porter Robinson, Galantis, Yellow Claw, Subtronics and Adventure Club making an appearance.

Yet the most compelling story may not be arriving on an international flight.