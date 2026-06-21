Tye Turner traces Filipino roots at &FRIENDS festival

Tye was one of the headlining acts who shared the stage with major electronic dance music (EDM) artists such as Porter Robinson, Subtronics, Yellow Claw, and Galantis last weekend at Okada Manila in Parañaque City. A rave party from Friday to Saturday, 19 to 20 June.
His musical journey began in elementary school, where he took singing lessons. He also recalled playing the French horn during his younger years.
Tye shared that he grew up in different places before eventually settling in Australia. However, he said that growing up, he never fully felt that he belonged there because he was not fully Australian.
“I didn’t really feel like I was at home, even though I love Australia. I love the people,” he said.
In searching for the missing piece of himself, visiting his roots in Cebu gave Tye a much deeper connection to his Filipino heritage and the people around him. It strengthened his sense of family and reinforced why he takes pride in being Filipino. It is also one of the reasons he enjoys visiting the country and representing it at music events.
Although he dreamed of becoming a singer when he was young, Tye admitted that while he was interested in music, he never seriously pursued it. However, during high school, a part of him wondered how he could perform without having to use his voice.
When he turned 18, he discovered DJing, which changed the course of his life.
“When I discovered DJing at 18, I realized you could be a DJ. You could make music electronically and become a performer without playing a guitar or singing. That’s why it has been such a huge part of my life for the last 10 years,” he said.
In 2016, he discovered EDM. As he recalls, his journey began with trap music. The euphoric feeling he experienced while listening to the genre eventually led him to the music of Skrillex, who became his biggest inspiration. Tye studied and emulated Skrillex’s creative workflow and even began using Ableton, the same music production software used by the artist.
Tye initially built his sound around trap music but admitted that he adapted as trends and styles evolved. Over the last two years, however, he said he has returned to his roots while continuing to experiment and refine his sound.
“I think Filipinos are incredibly talented musically. Everyone has the potential to do amazing things,” he said.
He added that much of his inspiration comes from artists who are able to translate feelings of joy and high energy to massive crowds.
Sharing his creative process, Tye said he usually begins with the drum tracks. From there, he works out the energy and direction of the song. He emphasized that visualizing how a track will feel and sound in a live setting is a crucial part of his workflow.
“When I’m starting a song, I’m thinking, ‘Okay, I want this to build up into a high-energy moment.’ Then I want it to come down and build into another moment,” he explained.
Keeping pace with changing trends, Tye also explores various genres and incorporates elements of them into his music. These range from Brazilian-inspired funk sounds to the increasingly popular "Jersey" club drum patterns, alongside his signature trap influences.
After establishing the foundation of a track, he adds synthesizers, melodies, rhythmic elements, and lead parts to complete the composition.
When asked for a message to his Filipino fans, Tye expressed gratitude for their continued support. He humbly admitted that he never imagined achieving the milestones he has reached today and said that none of it would have been possible without the people who continue to support his music.
Looking back, he remembers being a kid from a small, little-known town known as Mandurah in Australia with big dreams. For him, performing at the &Friends Festival represented one of the most ambitious and demanding shows he has ever worked on.
Despite his success, Tye believes that anyone can pursue their creative aspirations.
“There are so many resources available now for people who want to create,” he said.
As the interview came to a close, Tye shared what he was looking forward to most about the performance.
“I’m going to be dancing and seeing everyone have a good time,” he said.