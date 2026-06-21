Tye Turner traces Filipino roots at &FRIENDS festival

Tye was one of the headlining acts who shared the stage with major electronic dance music (EDM) artists such as Porter Robinson, Subtronics, Yellow Claw, and Galantis last weekend at Okada Manila in Parañaque City. A rave party from Friday to Saturday, 19 to 20 June.

His musical journey began in elementary school, where he took singing lessons. He also recalled playing the French horn during his younger years.

Tye shared that he grew up in different places before eventually settling in Australia. However, he said that growing up, he never fully felt that he belonged there because he was not fully Australian.

“I didn’t really feel like I was at home, even though I love Australia. I love the people,” he said.