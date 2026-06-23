First AI Engineering undergraduate program debuts

Mapúa University has launched the country’s first Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering program for Academic Year 2025-2026, responding to growing demand for AI talent in the Philippines and worldwide.

The four-year, two-term program consists of 205 credit units and combines engineering, computer science and data science to train students in developing intelligent systems. The curriculum covers coding, mathematics, AI model development, generative AI, system integration, ethical AI design, AI governance and responsible innovation, preparing graduates to build and manage AI-powered technologies across various industries.