Dream Team: Eala, Williams join hands

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna could not hide her excitement as she joined hands with one of her heroes in the sport.

“Venus is such a trailblazer and continues to do so much and has done so much for the sport. I like to say that women’s tennis has been a trailblazer for women’s sports, and she is a big part of why that is,” Eala said.

“It’s not every day you get to play with Venus, so I have to give it my all.”

Coming off a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 26 Elise Mertens of Belgium, Eala admitted that the conditions at the Bad Homburg Tennis Club made it difficult for her to find her footing.

“Elise is an experienced player, very veteran, and I played her a couple of times before and also have encountered many challenges before,” Eala said.

“I think the conditions were difficult for me today, so I did the best I could with, you know, what I had.”

The 46-year-old Williams is regarded as one of the best female tennis players ever, having topped the WTA rankings in both singles and doubles.

She won the gold medal in women’s singles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and has captured a total of 22 Grand Slam titles alongside her sister, Serena Williams.