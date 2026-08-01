Eala played composed, aggressive tennis throughout the semifinal, breaking Osaka late in the opening set before dominating the second to complete the straight-sets victory. She sealed the win without dropping a set in the match.

The latest milestone adds to what has already become a breakthrough season for Philippine tennis. Eala has now recorded six victories over Top 10 opponents in 2026 and continues to establish herself among the sport's rising stars.

Awaiting Eala in the championship match is top seed and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who advanced after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Pegula, chasing her third title of the season, praised Eala ahead of the final, while the Filipina said she looks forward to the challenge of facing one of the WTA Tour's top players.

A victory in the final would give Eala the biggest title of her career and cap one of the most successful tournaments ever by a Filipino tennis player.