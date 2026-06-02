Eala teams up with Williams

Eala and Williams both earned wildcard entries in this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 500 event, which is the last tournament before the Wimbledon Championships start on 29 June in London.

“They can still sell so many tickets, in terms of Venus and Serena and Eala is one of the most popular players around the globe. A lot of it comes down to that, but they are also legends with the Williams sisters, so they should be able to get anywhere,” Rubin said.

“At this stage you are trying to get some doubles in and why not try with somebody new?”

Eala is currently batttling Priscilla Hon of Australia in the Round of 32 of the Birmingham Open as of press time.

Eala is no stranger with joining forces with world-class competitions as she teamed up with world No. 17 Iva Jovic of the United States in the BNP Paribas Open last February in California.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna even partnered with world No. 4 Coco Gauff in the Italian Open in 2025.

Eala will have to brush up her skills after she and Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic lost in the Birmingahm Open women’s doubles against home bets Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden, 4-6, 6-2, 9-11, in the Last 16 last Monday.