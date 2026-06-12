Eala drools over Serena sighting

“It’s incredible. I did not think that I would be able to experience that in my lifetime — to be on the Tour while Serena is competing as well,” Eala said.

“Of course, she is great and such an inspiration. To be able to see that firsthand and experience the Tour at the same time as her is something I’ll remember for life. Even if I don’t get any interactions with her, it would still be an honor just to be in the same space.”

Williams’ comeback came up short as she had to withdraw from the women’s doubles competition after her partner, Victoria Mboko of Canada, begged off due to a left knee injury in the prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 event.

It wouldn’t be the last time Williams will be in action, as she is set to compete in the Berlin Tennis Open on 15 June alongside world No. 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

There is also the Bad Homburg Open in Germany on 20 June, where Eala will team up with Williams’ older sister, Venus, before the Wimbledon Championships on 29 June.

Seeing everyone hone their skills for Wimbledon gives Eala the confidence that she should not let her early success at the Birmingham Classic last week get into her head.

Eala has been on a roll in her grass campaign this year, winning six straight matches before absorbing a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 19 Iva Jovic of the United States in the Last 16 of the Queen’s Club Championships last Wednesday.

“Everyone’s preparing for Wimbledon, so it’s really cutthroat. More than anything, it motivates me and keeps me focused,” Eala said.

“Of course, it’s a physical feat to go deep in a tournament, so I’m just trying to keep my body in shape.”