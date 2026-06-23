Despite geopolitical headwinds and slow progress, global commitment to SDGs holds strong

With less than four years remaining in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remains significantly off track: Only 16 percent of targets are projected to be achieved by the deadline. The vast majority of UN Member States remain committed to the framework, but a small number of countries, most notably the United States, have moved into active opposition to the paradigm of sustainable development and the multilateral institutions that underpin it. These are among the key findings of the 11th edition of the Sustainable Development Report (SDR), released today by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

This year’s SDR calls for stronger SDG implementation and renewed global cooperation as the world enters the final years of the 2030 Agenda and begins laying the groundwork for a post-2030 framework.

The report includes the SDG Index and Dashboards, ranking all UN Member States across the 17 SDGs, and the Index of Countries’ Support for UN-Based Multilateralism (UN-Mi), which tracks countries’ engagement with the UN system.

The report also features two new surveys: 1) The “SDSN Expert Survey on Government Efforts for the SDGs” and 2) a large-scale public survey spanning 127 countries on “SDG Challenges and Means for Implementation.” Together, they reveal broad public support for maintaining the SDG framework beyond 2030, while also exposing significant regional and country-level disparities in governance, policy effort, and implementation capacity. Across respondents, stronger mechanisms for financing, governance, and the use of science and data emerged as the top priorities for accelerating sustainable progress by 2030 and beyond.

“Support for sustainable development as the global paradigm remains strong throughout the world. Notable success stories have emerged across East and South Asia and in many other countries and regions. Sustainable development cannot be achieved amid ongoing conflict, making peace the top priority of our time,” said Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the SDSN and a lead author of the report. “As the 2030 landmark approaches, the next era of sustainable development must put the global emphasis on implementation and ensuring strong financing and effective governance at all levels."

"The 2030 Agenda was always an ambitious undertaking, and today's geopolitical headwinds are testing the resilience of the multilateral system," said Dr. Guillaume Lafortune, Vice President of the SDSN and a lead author and coordinator of the report. "The moment calls for all countries to reaffirm the principles of the UN Charter, starting with Article 1, and to cooperate in building a credible global and regional security architecture. The next era of sustainable development must prioritize implementation through a reformed Global Financial Architecture, greater involvement of continental, regional, and local institutions, but also a central role for civil society and universities in driving accountability, innovation, and solutions on the ground.”

Report Card: https://sdgtransformationcenter.org/reports/sustainable-development-report-2026

Data Visualization: https://dashboards.sdgindex.org/

UN-Mi Data Visualization: https://dashboards-unmi.sdgindex.org/