The conversion was finalized following extended technical guidance and evaluation by education officials. The institution satisfied the necessary requirements outlined under CHED Memorandum Order No. 46, series of 2012.

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis stated that the university status comes with an increased responsibility to enhance academic quality, advance research capabilities, and deliver better public service. She noted that institutional expansion must be backed by proven organizational capacity to ensure students receive high-quality education.

Prior to its conversion, the institution served more than 8,000 students across 38 academic programs, comprising 30 undergraduate, five master's and three doctoral degrees. It has long provided instruction in key fields including agriculture, teacher education, engineering, industrial technology, information technology and the sciences.

Prior to the passage of the University of Abra Law or RA 11574, Abra District Representative Joseph Sto. Niño “JB” Bernos initially authored House Bill 7030 in 2019 to convert ASIST into a state university. Following its approval by the House of Representatives (HoR) in September 2020 and the Senate in May 2021, the bill was officially signed into law on July 23, 2021.

As a state university, the school is expected to expand its academic programs, research output and community extension services to benefit learners throughout Abra and the surrounding Cordillera Region.