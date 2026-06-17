Coco, Julia ignite ‘Sigabo’ excitement

The series follows Gabo, a former inmate portrayed by Martin, who accepts a dangerous assignment in exchange for a chance at freedom. Along the way, he meets Sam, a lawyer and investigator played by Montes.

Martin described the project as a milestone in his career, noting that it marks the first television series built from his own original concept. The actor, who also serves as co-director and co-producer, said the show combines action, romance and comedy while aiming to deliver stories that connect with Filipino audiences.

Industry figures have also voiced support for the project, with filmmaker Erik Matti praising Martin for helping revive interest in action-driven television and film through his previous hits.

Joining Martin and Montes in the cast are JC de Vera, JM de Guzman, Arci Muñoz, Sue Ramirez, Jhong Hilario, Edu Manzano, Carmi Martin, Chanda Romero, Irma Adlawan and Joey Marquez, among others.

As anticipation builds for the premiere, Martin, Montes and the rest of the cast continue their nationwide promotional tour, following recent appearances in Metro Manila and Cebu. Upcoming stops are scheduled in Cavite, Palawan and Pampanga.

Martin’s Sigabo premieres 22 June at 8 p.m. across multiple ABS-CBN platforms.